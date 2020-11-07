Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 828,292 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.5 Million, closed the last trade at $10.31 per share which meant it gained $1.27 on the day or 14.05% during that session. The EIGR stock price is -53.44% off its 52-week high price of $15.82 and 55.87% above the 52-week low of $4.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 339.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 493.17 Million shares.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Sporting 14.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the EIGR stock price touched $10.65- or saw a rise of 3.19%. Year-to-date, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -30.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) have changed 23.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.3%.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.96% with a share float percentage of 76.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are 683 Capital Management LLC with over 2.16 Million shares worth more than $20.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, 683 Capital Management LLC held 7.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.89 Million and represent 6.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 778377 shares of worth $7.47 Million while later fund manager owns 555.82 Thousand shares of worth $4.52 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.9% of company’s outstanding stock.