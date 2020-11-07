Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 741,172 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.09 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The CORT stock price is -29.8% off its 52-week high price of $23.48 and 46.38% above the 52-week low of $9.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 975.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 Million shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the CORT stock price touched $18.50- or saw a rise of 2.22%. Year-to-date, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares have moved 49.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have changed 2.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.8.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.39%, compared to 16.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -29.2% and -24% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17.9%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $91.54 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $97.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $87.89 Million and $93.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.1% for the current quarter and 4.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +29.1%.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.98% with a share float percentage of 86.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.88 Million shares worth more than $267.18 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.24 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.05 Million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.59% shares in the company for having 6455172 shares of worth $112.35 Million while later fund manager owns 4.94 Million shares of worth $73.84 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.27% of company’s outstanding stock.