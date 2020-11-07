Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 583,329 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.39 Million, closed the last trade at $1.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -9.09% during that session. The MCF stock price is -299.17% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 30% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 507.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Despite being -9.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the MCF stock price touched $1.3922 or saw a rise of 13.81%. Year-to-date, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares have moved -67.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) have changed -8.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 66.67% from current levels.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +37%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.97% with a share float percentage of 50.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Contango Oil & Gas Company having a total of 97 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.83 Million shares worth more than $24.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.57 Million and represent 4.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 4116371 shares of worth $9.43 Million while later fund manager owns 3.56 Million shares of worth $8.16 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.