Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 451,186 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.29 Million, closed the last trade at $3.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The CLXT stock price is -140.97% off its 52-week high price of $8.41 and 31.23% above the 52-week low of $2.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 107.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 139.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Despite being -2.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the CLXT stock price touched $3.82-8 or saw a rise of 8.64%. Year-to-date, Calyxt, Inc. shares have moved -50.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) have changed -35.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 643.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +129.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.94% from current levels.

Calyxt, Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Calyxt, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.48%, compared to -5.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.6% and 41.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +145.5%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.01 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.76 Million and $2.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 112.9% for the current quarter and 357.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -32.8%.

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.02% with a share float percentage of 66.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Calyxt, Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 3.86 Million shares worth more than $19.01 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 11.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., with the holding of over 1.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.94 Million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.16% shares in the company for having 1379209 shares of worth $7.5 Million while later fund manager owns 287.98 Thousand shares of worth $1.57 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.87% of company’s outstanding stock.