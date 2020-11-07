BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 477,286 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.34 Billion, closed the last trade at $111.35 per share which meant it lost -$2.33 on the day or -2.05% during that session. The BL stock price is -2.65% off its 52-week high price of $114.3 and 65.59% above the 52-week low of $38.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 664.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 590.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BlackLine, Inc. (BL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) trade information

Despite being -2.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the BL stock price touched $114.3 or saw a rise of 2.58%. Year-to-date, BlackLine, Inc. shares have moved 115.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have changed 20.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $102.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $63 while the price target rests at a high of $115. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.42% from current levels.

BlackLine, Inc. (BL) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $91.56 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $95.71 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $80.26 Million and $82.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.1% for the current quarter and 15.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.03% with a share float percentage of 111.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BlackLine, Inc. having a total of 398 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.52 Million shares worth more than $374.64 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 4Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $331.27 Million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.51% shares in the company for having 3134403 shares of worth $259.87 Million while later fund manager owns 1.37 Million shares of worth $113.45 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.4% of company’s outstanding stock.