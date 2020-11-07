Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 423,188 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $684.81 Million, closed the last trade at $22.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -2.24% during that session. The ATHA stock price is -33.71% off its 52-week high price of $29.71 and 28.94% above the 52-week low of $15.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 453.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 401.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +138.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.01% from current levels.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (ATHA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.7%.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.92% with a share float percentage of 27.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athira Pharma, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lindbrook Capital, LLC with over 15.58 Thousand shares worth more than $287.51 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Lindbrook Capital, LLC held 0.05% of shares outstanding.