Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 710,195 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.24 Million, closed the last trade at $1.06 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.91% during that session. The AESE stock price is -460.38% off its 52-week high price of $5.94 and 62.26% above the 52-week low of $0.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 765.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.59 Million shares.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Sporting 2.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the AESE stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -59.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) have changed -13.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 169.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 47.29.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.9%.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.45% with a share float percentage of 5.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 201.82 Thousand shares worth more than $425.84 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 0.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the holding of over 201Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $424.11 Thousand and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 201000 shares of worth $424.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 11.42 Thousand shares of worth $19.86 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.