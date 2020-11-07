Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 674,050 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $318.29 Million, closed the last trade at $8.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.61 on the day or -6.89% during that session. The AKTS stock price is -15.9% off its 52-week high price of $9.55 and 54.37% above the 52-week low of $3.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 589.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 454.25 Million shares.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Despite being -6.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the AKTS stock price touched $8.90-7 or saw a rise of 7.42%. Year-to-date, Akoustis Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have changed 0.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.12%, compared to 23.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and -9.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +451.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.9%.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.75% with a share float percentage of 45.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akoustis Technologies, Inc. having a total of 136 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.07 Million shares worth more than $17.13 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.32 Million and represent 4.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 879110 shares of worth $7.29 Million while later fund manager owns 660.28 Thousand shares of worth $5.39 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.