Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 652,386 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $901.21 Million, closed the last trade at $11.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.61% during that session. The ALEC stock price is -216.01% off its 52-week high price of $35.93 and 19.79% above the 52-week low of $9.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 926.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 916.05 Million shares.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) trade information

Despite being -0.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the ALEC stock price touched $11.62- or saw a rise of 2.15%. Year-to-date, Alector, Inc. shares have moved -34.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have changed 10.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.97 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Alector, Inc. (ALEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alector, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.99%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -17% and -28.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.1%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.58 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.7 Million and $6Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 218.2% for the current quarter and 53.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -13.1%.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.56% with a share float percentage of 91.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alector, Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.98 Million shares worth more than $146.04 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.14 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $125.6 Million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.4% shares in the company for having 2694745 shares of worth $28.39 Million while later fund manager owns 2.54 Million shares of worth $39.8 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.2% of company’s outstanding stock.