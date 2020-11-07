Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has a beta value of 0.3 and has seen 460,223 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.01 Million, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 6.43% during that session. The AEMD stock price is -191.28% off its 52-week high price of $4.34 and 48.99% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 285.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 584Million shares.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Sporting 6.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the AEMD stock price touched $1.6 or saw a rise of 6.88%. Year-to-date, Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares have moved 54.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) have changed 13.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.5% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.59%, compared to 15.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.4% and 60.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.6%.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.14% with a share float percentage of 10.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aethlon Medical, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 122.51 Thousand shares worth more than $248.7 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 68.27 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.58 Thousand and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 122512 shares of worth $248.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.87 Thousand shares of worth $12.59 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.