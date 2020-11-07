9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has a beta value of -4.48 and has seen 726,494 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.98 Million, closed the last trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The NMTR stock price is -69.44% off its 52-week high price of $1.22 and 48.61% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 887.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.39 Million shares.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the NMTR stock price touched $0.7386 or saw a rise of 2.11%. Year-to-date, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. shares have moved 44.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have changed -11.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +16.8%.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.9% with a share float percentage of 22.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 25.72 Million shares worth more than $14.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 18.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 1.09 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $622.76 Thousand and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 514938 shares of worth $295.01 Thousand while later fund manager owns 200.25 Thousand shares of worth $114.72 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.