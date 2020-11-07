Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 515,193 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -4.86% during that session. The GRBK stock price is -6.15% off its 52-week high price of $22.25 and 73% above the 52-week low of $5.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 456.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 397.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) trade information

Despite being -4.86% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the GRBK stock price touched $22.25- or saw a rise of 5.8%. Year-to-date, Green Brick Partners, Inc. shares have moved 82.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) have changed 21.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 668.36 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +24.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.12% from current levels.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Green Brick Partners, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +135.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 97.41%, compared to 3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 74.2% and 96.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.6%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $268.03 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $319.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $223.27 Million and $189.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20% for the current quarter and 68.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.72%.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.05% with a share float percentage of 89.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Green Brick Partners, Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenlight Capital, Inc. with over 24.12 Million shares worth more than $285.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Greenlight Capital, Inc. held 47.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.08 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.61 Million and represent 4.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 683816 shares of worth $11.01 Million while later fund manager owns 661.22 Thousand shares of worth $7.84 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.