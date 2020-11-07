Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 586,830 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.19 Billion, closed the last trade at $48.28 per share which meant it lost -$1.64 on the day or -3.29% during that session. The FATE stock price is -6.57% off its 52-week high price of $51.45 and 72.54% above the 52-week low of $13.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 683.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 869.65 Million shares.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Despite being -3.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the FATE stock price touched $51.45- or saw a rise of 6.16%. Year-to-date, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 146.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have changed 16.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.08%, compared to 13.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.7% and 4.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +76.2%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.98 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.8 Million and $2.52 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42% for the current quarter and 63.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.5%.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.89% with a share float percentage of 102.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fate Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 12.63 Million shares worth more than $433.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Redmile Group, LLC held 14.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.34 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $217.42 Million and represent 7.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 2218765 shares of worth $80.76 Million while later fund manager owns 2.05 Million shares of worth $70.24 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.36% of company’s outstanding stock.