In last trading session, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw 1,397,021 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at $0.45 or 13.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $142.32 Million. That closing price of LQDA’s stock is at a discount of -220.96% from its 52-week high price of $12.1 and is indicating a premium of 29.71% from its 52-week low price of $2.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 698.86 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.55%, in the last five days LQDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $4.63-1 price level, adding 18.57% to its value on the day. Liquidia Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.22% in past 5-day. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) showed a performance of -24.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.72 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 191.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +430.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 59.15% for stock’s current value.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -44.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.75% while that of industry is 13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 49.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -92.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 107 institutions for Liquidia Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Canaan Partners VIII, LLC is the top institutional holder at LQDA for having 2.92 Million shares of worth $12.47 Million. And as of December 30, 2019, it was holding 7.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 2.49 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.93 Million.

On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Invesco Health Care Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1159013 shares of worth $9.76 Million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 740.87 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.1 Million in the company or a holder of 1.96% of company’s stock.