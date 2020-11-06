For Zomedica Corp. (ZOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 614.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +614.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 614.29% for stock’s current value.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31 institutions for Zomedica Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZOM for having 12.25 Million shares of worth $1.35 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.96 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7964345 shares of worth $1.89 Million or 7.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 663.08 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $72.08 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.61% of company’s stock.