In recent trading session, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) saw 1,919,162 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.27 trading at $1.6 or 8.6% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.59 Billion. That current trading price of WSC’s stock is at a discount of -0.1% from its 52-week high price of $20.29 and is indicating a premium of 63.25% from its 52-week low price of $7.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.6%, in the last five days WSC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $20.01- price level, adding 0.05% to its value on the day. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 8.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.64% in past 5-day. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) showed a performance of 14.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.25 Million shares which calculate 7.52 days to cover the short interests.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +55.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -640% while that of industry is 7.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 122.2% in the current quarter and calculating 63.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $427.22 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $414Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $278.05 Million and $255.82 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 53.7% while estimating it to be 61.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.6%

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 244 institutions for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at WSC for having 7.99 Million shares of worth $98.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 4.66 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.22 Million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5524597 shares of worth $92.15 Million or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.59 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $59.87 Million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.