In last trading session, Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) saw 4,997,672 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.7. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at $0.34 or 12.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.22 Million. That closing price of SUNW’s stock is at a discount of -175.97% from its 52-week high price of $8.5 and is indicating a premium of 90.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.41%, in the last five days SUNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $3.18-3 price level, adding 3.14% to its value on the day. Sunworks, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 146.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.33% in past 5-day. Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) showed a performance of 18.92% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.41 Million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunworks, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +635.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -61.35% while that of industry is 21.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 91.5% in the current quarter and calculating 91.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -20.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.2 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.6 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $14.36 Million and $12.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8.1% while estimating it to be 10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -28.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Sunworks, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at SUNW for having 58.94 Thousand shares of worth $35.96 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 35.82 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.85 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 35817 shares of worth $21.85 Thousand or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.67 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.83 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.