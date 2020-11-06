In last trading session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw 9,199,656 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $58 trading at $4 or 7.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.38 Billion. That closing price of RUN’s stock is at a discount of -42.1% from its 52-week high price of $82.42 and is indicating a premium of 86.48% from its 52-week low price of $7.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.41%, in the last five days RUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $60.06- price level, adding 3.43% to its value on the day. Sunrun Inc.’s shares saw a change of 319.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.89% in past 5-day. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) showed a performance of -26.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.58 Million shares which calculate 3.24 days to cover the short interests.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunrun Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +292.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -180.95% while that of industry is 21.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -91.3% in the current quarter and calculating 20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210.61 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $264.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $215.54 Million and $243.94 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -2.3% while estimating it to be 8.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.1%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 118.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 125.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 349 institutions for Sunrun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RUN for having 29.77 Million shares of worth $587.13 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 24.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.19 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $338.9 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3322722 shares of worth $256.08 Million or 2.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.43 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $187.37 Million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.