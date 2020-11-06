In last trading session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw 147,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.05 or 27.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.36 Million. That closing price of SNDL’s stock is at a discount of -1727.27% from its 52-week high price of $4.02 and is indicating a premium of 37.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.138. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.22 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 27.17%, in the last five days SNDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $0.2297 price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. Sundial Growers Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.42% in past 5-day. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) showed a performance of -7.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.97 Million shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.52 to the stock, which implies a rise of 136.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +354.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 36.36% for stock’s current value.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sundial Growers Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -56.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is NA. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.6% in the current quarter and calculating 89.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.19 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $33.51 Million and $15.86 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -48.7% while estimating it to be 23.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -275.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.99% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30 institutions for Sundial Growers Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at SNDL for having 7.29 Million shares of worth $5.82 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP, which was holding about 1.11 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $884.17 Thousand.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7312453 shares of worth $5.84 Million or 6.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 385.93 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $92.85 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.