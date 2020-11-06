In recent trading session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw 1,446,925 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.44 trading at $0.42 or 3% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $10.1 Billion. That current trading price of SBSW’s stock is at a discount of -1.32% from its 52-week high price of $14.63 and is indicating a premium of 75.76% from its 52-week low price of $3.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3%, in the last five days SBSW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $14.63- price level, adding 1.47% to its value on the day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s shares saw a change of 45.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.44% in past 5-day. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) showed a performance of 37.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.62 Million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.1% for stock’s current value.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -53.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 102.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.84%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 170 institutions for Sibanye Stillwater Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at SBSW for having 27.69 Million shares of worth $239.49 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP, which was holding about 11.97 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.3 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund, Inc. and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4127391 shares of worth $46.39 Million or 0.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.19 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $24.61 Million in the company or a holder of 0.3% of company’s stock.