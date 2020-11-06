In last trading session, SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw 1,428,772 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.23 trading at $0.43 or 23.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $79.87 Million. That closing price of SD’s stock is at a discount of -131.39% from its 52-week high price of $5.16 and is indicating a premium of 68.61% from its 52-week low price of $0.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 386.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 343.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.89%, in the last five days SD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $2.35-5 price level, adding 5.11% to its value on the day. SandRidge Energy, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.18% in past 5-day. SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) showed a performance of 26.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 623.57 Million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 196.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.62. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +196.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 196.86% for stock’s current value.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.15% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86 institutions for SandRidge Energy, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Icahn, Carl, C. is the top institutional holder at SD for having 4.82 Million shares of worth $6.22 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cannell Capital LLC, which was holding about 2.91 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.75 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 959542 shares of worth $1.24 Million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 488.41 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $630.05 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.36% of company’s stock.