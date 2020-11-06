In last trading session, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw 1,235,273 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at $0.1 or 11.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.23 Million. That closing price of SFET’s stock is at a discount of -961.39% from its 52-week high price of $10.72 and is indicating a premium of 10.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 249.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 673.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.11%, in the last five days SFET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 0.98% to its value on the day. Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares saw a change of -66.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.58% in past 5-day. Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) showed a performance of -4.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 49.21 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Safe-T Group Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SFET for having 452.59 Thousand shares of worth $751.29 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 104.26 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $173.07 Thousand.