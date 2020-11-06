In last trading session, Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) saw 1,150,230 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.65 trading at -$0.02 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.15 Million. That closing price of POLA’s stock is at a discount of -147.55% from its 52-week high price of $6.56 and is indicating a premium of 64.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Polar Power, Inc. (POLA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.75%, in the last five days POLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $3.37-2 price level, adding 21.36% to its value on the day. Polar Power, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.38% in past 5-day. Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) showed a performance of -30.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 608Million shares which calculate 136.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 201.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +201.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 201.89% for stock’s current value.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.94 Million and $878Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -64% while estimating it to be 355.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -53.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -377.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Polar Power, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at POLA for having 163.76 Thousand shares of worth $812.25 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, which was holding about 56.5 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $280.24 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 26498 shares of worth $131.43 Thousand or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.18 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.