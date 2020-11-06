In last trading session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 39,135,411 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.83 trading at $2.22 or 13.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.57 Billion. That closing price of PLUG’s stock is at a discount of -1.01% from its 52-week high price of $19.02 and is indicating a premium of 86.56% from its 52-week low price of $2.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 28.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.4%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $18.88- price level, adding 0.24% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of 496.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.18% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of 19.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 72.2 Million shares which calculate 2.51 days to cover the short interests.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $109.21 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.25 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $61Million and $94.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79% while estimating it to be -4.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 380 institutions for Plug Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLUG for having 33.53 Million shares of worth $275.24 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $133.66 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9298050 shares of worth $76.34 Million or 2.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.35 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $98.58 Million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.