In last trading session, Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) saw 2,380,857 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.8 trading at $0.06 or 7.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.18 Million. That closing price of OEG’s stock is at a discount of -6.11% from its 52-week high price of $0.8489 and is indicating a premium of 77.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 126Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 126Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.24%, in the last five days OEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $0.8489 price level, adding 6.35% to its value on the day. Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.38% in past 5-day. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) showed a performance of 38.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 219.4 Million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 171.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +212.5% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 150% for stock’s current value.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +3.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.39% while that of industry is -7.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1300% in the current quarter and calculating -143.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 203.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $23.5 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 36.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for Orbital Energy Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP is the top institutional holder at OEG for having 3.7 Million shares of worth $2.29 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Heartland Advisors Inc., which was holding about 1.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $875.95 Thousand.

On the other hand, Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1015000 shares of worth $629.3 Thousand or 3.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 688.52 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $426.23 Thousand in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.