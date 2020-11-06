Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Novavax, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +397.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -240.29% while that of industry is 13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 333.8% in the current quarter and calculating 585% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5105.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $230.56 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $701.94 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 327 institutions for Novavax, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at NVAX for having 4.76 Million shares of worth $396.65 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.64 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $386.55 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1703348 shares of worth $141.97 Million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $136.34 Million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.