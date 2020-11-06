In last trading session, nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) saw 1,307,430 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.23 trading at $2.73 or 12.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $980.79 Million. That closing price of LASR’s stock is at a discount of -4.95% from its 52-week high price of $26.48 and is indicating a premium of 64.21% from its 52-week low price of $9.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 249.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 252.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.13%, in the last five days LASR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $25.60- price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. nLIGHT, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 24.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.85% in past 5-day. nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) showed a performance of 14.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.34 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $56.78 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $43.81 Million and $42.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.9% while estimating it to be 32.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -184.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 184 institutions for nLIGHT, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at LASR for having 3.39 Million shares of worth $75.48 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.29 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.21 Million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2118537 shares of worth $49.74 Million or 5.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $25.59 Million in the company or a holder of 2.96% of company’s stock.