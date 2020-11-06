In recent trading session, New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) saw 4,482,491 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at -$0.03 or -1.52% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.33 Billion. That current trading price of NGD’s stock is at a discount of -17.53% from its 52-week high price of $2.28 and is indicating a premium of 79.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.52%, in the last five days NGD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $2.15 price level, adding 9.47% to its value on the day. New Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 121.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.12% in past 5-day. New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) showed a performance of -1.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.2 Million shares which calculate 1.11 days to cover the short interests.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that New Gold Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +93.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -87.5% while that of industry is 15.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 55.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $217.32 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $237.08 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $169.5 Million and $185.6 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 28.2% while estimating it to be 27.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 194 institutions for New Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at NGD for having 63.07 Million shares of worth $85.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, which was holding about 36.44 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $49.19 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 38406837 shares of worth $65.29 Million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29.31 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $49.83 Million in the company or a holder of 4.34% of company’s stock.