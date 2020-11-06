In recent trading session, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) saw 1,317,507 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.66 trading at $6.28 or 5.3% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $31.54 Billion. That current trading price of MCHP’s stock is at a discount of -0.67% from its 52-week high price of $125.5 and is indicating a premium of 57.36% from its 52-week low price of $53.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.43 in the current quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.3%, in the last five days MCHP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $123.93 price level, adding 0.27% to its value on the day. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 18.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.62% in past 5-day. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) showed a performance of 16.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.54 Million shares which calculate 6.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $134.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $119 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $147. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +17.92% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.54% for stock’s current value.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.26 Billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.28 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.34 Billion and $1.29 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.5% while estimating it to be -0.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7%

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 08, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.24%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.47 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.92%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1092 institutions for Microchip Technology Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MCHP for having 29.17 Million shares of worth $3.07 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 25.01 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.63 Billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14895533 shares of worth $1.57 Billion or 5.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.99 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $736.13 Million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.