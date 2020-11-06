In last trading session, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw 1,560,484 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.33 trading at $1.57 or 7.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.6 Billion. That closing price of MRSN’s stock is at a discount of -14.19% from its 52-week high price of $26.64 and is indicating a premium of 92.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 608.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 928.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.22%, in the last five days MRSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $24.69- price level, adding 5.51% to its value on the day. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 307.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.48% in past 5-day. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) showed a performance of 27.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.84 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +137.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 100% while that of industry is 13.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 14.3% in the current quarter and calculating 8.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -96.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $440Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $440Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $290Million and $42Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 51.7% while estimating it to be 947.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 76.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 189 institutions for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at MRSN for having 7.96 Million shares of worth $186.25 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.14 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $167.02 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1894125 shares of worth $35.27 Million or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.75 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41Million in the company or a holder of 2.56% of company’s stock.