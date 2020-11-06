In last trading session, LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw 1,177,977 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $295 trading at -$53.78 or -15.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.87 Billion. That closing price of TREE’s stock is at a discount of -28.17% from its 52-week high price of $378.09 and is indicating a premium of 53.99% from its 52-week low price of $135.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 110.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 110.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LendingTree, Inc. (TREE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.42%, in the last five days TREE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $357.17 price level, adding 17.41% to its value on the day. LendingTree, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.3% in past 5-day. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) showed a performance of -5.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.02 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $366.91 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $280 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $400. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.08% for stock’s current value.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LendingTree, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +20.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -67.02% while that of industry is 1.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -105.8% in the current quarter and calculating -76.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -19.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210.58 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $215.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $295.29 Million and $255.19 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -28.7% while estimating it to be -15.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 129.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -65.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 143.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 311 institutions for LendingTree, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at TREE for having 1.37 Million shares of worth $397.15 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.35 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $413.66 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 649137 shares of worth $224.79 Million or 4.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 476.79 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $147.3 Million in the company or a holder of 3.64% of company’s stock.