In recent trading session, Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw 1,402,016 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.2 trading at $0.24 or 12.5% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $128.26 Million. That current trading price of LPTX’s stock is at a discount of -44.55% from its 52-week high price of $3.18 and is indicating a premium of 73.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.573. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 304.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 438.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.5%, in the last five days LPTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 101.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.9% in past 5-day. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) showed a performance of 13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 537.72 Million shares which calculate 1.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.1 to the stock, which implies a rise of 131.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +263.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.64% for stock’s current value.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.49%

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55 institutions for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at LPTX for having 8.48 Million shares of worth $17.72 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd., which was holding about 3.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.53 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1205117 shares of worth $2.52 Million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 168.96 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $353.13 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.