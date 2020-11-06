In last trading session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw 14,811,872 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.34 trading at $1.7 or 9.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52 Billion. That closing price of JMIA’s stock is at a discount of -23.58% from its 52-week high price of $23.9 and is indicating a premium of 88.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.64%, in the last five days JMIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $19.61- price level, adding 1.38% to its value on the day. Jumia Technologies AG’s shares saw a change of 187.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.99% in past 5-day. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) showed a performance of 137.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.62 Million shares which calculate 1.57 days to cover the short interests.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.27 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.96 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $45.57 Million and $44.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.4% while estimating it to be 4.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%