In last trading session, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) saw 4,585,395 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.02 or -4.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.73 Million. That closing price of ZSAN’s stock is at a discount of -544.12% from its 52-week high price of $2.19 and is indicating a premium of 2.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.25%, in the last five days ZSAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 02 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 20.4% to its value on the day. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares saw a change of -77.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.51% in past 5-day. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) showed a performance of -49.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.44 Million shares which calculate 0.88 days to cover the short interests.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37 institutions for Zosano Pharma Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Aisling Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at ZSAN for having 2.72 Million shares of worth $2.33 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.4 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.2 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 745534 shares of worth $638.4 Thousand or 1.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 651.22 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $557.64 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.