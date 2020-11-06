In last trading session, TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw 1,277,924 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.44 trading at $3.97 or 11.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.32 Billion. That closing price of TPIC’s stock is at a discount of -4.17% from its 52-week high price of $39 and is indicating a premium of 75.45% from its 52-week low price of $9.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 570.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 512.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.86%, in the last five days TPIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $39.00- price level, adding 4% to its value on the day. TPI Composites, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 102.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.2% in past 5-day. TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) showed a performance of 20.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.76 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TPI Composites, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +99.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 133.33% while that of industry is -21.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 261.5% in the current quarter and calculating 2450% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $408.14 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $446.47 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $398.95 Million and $422.11 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.3% while estimating it to be 5.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -405.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 271 institutions for TPI Composites, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TPIC for having 2.26 Million shares of worth $52.7 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is River Road Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 1.62 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.86 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 846671 shares of worth $19.79 Million or 2.4% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 707Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.52 Million in the company or a holder of 2% of company’s stock.