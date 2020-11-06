In last trading session, NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) saw 301,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.35 trading at $4.64 or 12.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $57.69 Billion. That closing price of NIO’s stock is at a discount of -0.33% from its 52-week high price of $42.49 and is indicating a premium of 96.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 179.85 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 117.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Limited (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.3%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $42.49- price level, adding 0.33% to its value on the day. NIO Limited’s shares saw a change of 953.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.39% in past 5-day. NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of 96.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.87 Million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +1023.34% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.9% while that of industry is -16.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 92.9% in the current quarter and calculating 61.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 102.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $649.76 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $798.88 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $262.47 Million and $406.99 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 147.6% while estimating it to be 96.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 51.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.15%

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 455 institutions for NIO Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 97.78 Million shares of worth $754.84 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 61.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 42.7 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 26.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $329.61 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 31223162 shares of worth $594.18 Million or 19.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.95 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $154.67 Million in the company or a holder of 8.1% of company’s stock.