In recent trading session, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw 4,365,011 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.16 trading at $1.15 or 11.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.72 Billion. That current trading price of IRWD’s stock is at a discount of -26.34% from its 52-week high price of $14.1 and is indicating a premium of 28.41% from its 52-week low price of $7.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.49%, in the last five days IRWD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $11.52- price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.86% in past 5-day. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) showed a performance of 19.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.06 Million shares which calculate 10.97 days to cover the short interests.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -1.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.84% while that of industry is 16.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -30% in the current quarter and calculating 300% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -13.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $102.16 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $126.3 Million and $79.94 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -19.1% while estimating it to be 7.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 129.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 116.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 119.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 294 institutions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at IRWD for having 22.22 Million shares of worth $229.3 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 18.8 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $194Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10902066 shares of worth $99.97 Million or 6.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.98 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $103Million in the company or a holder of 6.24% of company’s stock.