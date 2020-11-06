In last trading session, Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw 5,962,325 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.57 trading at $1.12 or 15.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.09 Billion. That closing price of CDE’s stock is at a discount of -7.93% from its 52-week high price of $9.25 and is indicating a premium of 76.9% from its 52-week low price of $1.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.03%, in the last five days CDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $8.62-0 price level, adding 0.58% to its value on the day. Coeur Mining, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.78% in past 5-day. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) showed a performance of 12.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.94 Million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +28.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.82% for stock’s current value.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $229.87 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $254.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $195.04 Million and $173.17 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.9% while estimating it to be 46.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -510.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 293 institutions for Coeur Mining, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at CDE for having 22.2 Million shares of worth $112.78 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 21.27 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.03 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13847929 shares of worth $102.2 Million or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.74 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $64.52 Million in the company or a holder of 3.59% of company’s stock.