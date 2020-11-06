In recent trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw 2,444,451 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.63 trading at -$0.02 or -0.55% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.46 Billion. That current trading price of CVE’s stock is at a discount of -189.81% from its 52-week high price of $10.52 and is indicating a premium of 61.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 14.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.55%, in the last five days CVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $3.75-2 price level, adding 2.53% to its value on the day. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.43% in past 5-day. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) showed a performance of -3.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.46 Million shares which calculate 2.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.04 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.39. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +131.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.25% for stock’s current value.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cenovus Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -5.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -503.57% while that of industry is -15.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating -78.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.57 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.53 Billion in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $3.04 Billion and $3.18 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.5% while estimating it to be 11.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 175.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 424 institutions for Cenovus Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ConocoPhillips is the top institutional holder at CVE for having 208Million shares of worth $809.12 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 106.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $496.98 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Oakmark International Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 69656045 shares of worth $270.96 Million or 5.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65.75 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $307.05 Million in the company or a holder of 5.35% of company’s stock.