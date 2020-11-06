In last trading session, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) saw 1,670,960 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.22 trading at $0.18 or 8.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $104.89 Million. That closing price of AXGT’s stock is at a discount of -192.34% from its 52-week high price of $6.49 and is indicating a premium of 36.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.82%, in the last five days AXGT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Oct 30 when the stock touched $2.60-1 price level, adding 14.62% to its value on the day. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -56.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -39.18% in past 5-day. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) showed a performance of -60.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 Million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at AXGT for having 3.65 Million shares of worth $10.3 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which was holding about 2.86 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.06 Million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 64171 shares of worth $180.96 Thousand or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42.78 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $127.05 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.