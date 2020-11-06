In last trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) saw 1,287,806 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $155.87 trading at $22.29 or 16.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.38 Billion. That closing price of IIPR’s stock is at a discount of -0.35% from its 52-week high price of $156.42 and is indicating a premium of 74.2% from its 52-week low price of $40.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 409.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 406.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.78 in the current quarter.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.69%, in the last five days IIPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $156.42 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 105.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.97% in past 5-day. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) showed a performance of 23.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.23 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $144.43 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -7.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $104 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $177. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.28% for stock’s current value.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +106.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 47.71% while that of industry is -3.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.8% in the current quarter and calculating 26.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 146.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.63 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.83 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 171.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

IIPR Dividends

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.81%, the share has a forward dividend of 4.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 410 institutions for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at IIPR for having 2.99 Million shares of worth $262.95 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.16 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $189.8 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1346860 shares of worth $167.16 Million or 6.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 951.6 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $99.19 Million in the company or a holder of 4.39% of company’s stock.