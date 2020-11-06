In last trading session, India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) saw 5,431,609 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at $0.15 or 11.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.09 Million. That closing price of IGC’s stock is at a discount of -219.15% from its 52-week high price of $4.5 and is indicating a premium of 81.56% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.9%, in the last five days IGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 2.76% to its value on the day. India Globalization Capital, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 123.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.68% in past 5-day. India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC) showed a performance of 29.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.4 Million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for India Globalization Capital, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IGC for having 515Thousand shares of worth $535.6 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 454.11 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $272.01 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 454110 shares of worth $272.01 Thousand or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 172.3 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $206.76 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.