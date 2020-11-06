In recent trading session, II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw 1,294,427 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $58.42 trading at $2.21 or 3.93% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $5.94 Billion. That current trading price of IIVI’s stock is at a discount of -0.67% from its 52-week high price of $58.81 and is indicating a premium of 67.48% from its 52-week low price of $19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.7 in the current quarter.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.93%, in the last five days IIVI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $58.82- price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. II-VI Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 74.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.85% in past 5-day. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) showed a performance of 37.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.32 Million shares which calculate 10.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $63.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.54% for stock’s current value.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that II-VI Incorporated is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +56.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.93% while that of industry is -4.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.4% in the current quarter and calculating 44.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $753.99 Million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $750.23 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -148.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.81%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 457 institutions for II-VI Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Company, LLP is the top institutional holder at IIVI for having 11.51 Million shares of worth $543.43 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 11.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $525.16 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6136678 shares of worth $311.25 Million or 5.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.16 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $160.09 Million in the company or a holder of 3.04% of company’s stock.