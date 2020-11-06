In recent trading session, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) saw 4,006,319 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.77 trading at -$0.16 or -1.42% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.55 Billion. That current trading price of HST’s stock is at a discount of -75.49% from its 52-week high price of $18.9 and is indicating a premium of 27.02% from its 52-week low price of $7.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.5 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.42%, in the last five days HST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the stock touched $11.50- price level, adding 5.65% to its value on the day. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.53% in past 5-day. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) showed a performance of -3.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.47 Million shares which calculate 5 days to cover the short interests.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $295.66 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $480.72 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.33 Billion and $1.05 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -77.8% while estimating it to be -54.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.4%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 758 institutions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HST for having 114.47 Million shares of worth $1.24 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 79.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $854.02 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 31539863 shares of worth $340Million or 4.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.07 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $216.56 Million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.