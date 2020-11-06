In last trading session, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw 22,665,323 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at $0.11 or 17.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $351.07 Million. That closing price of HEXO’s stock is at a discount of -269.86% from its 52-week high price of $2.7 and is indicating a premium of 52.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.346. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.09%, in the last five days HEXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $0.7398 price level, adding 1.93% to its value on the day. HEXO Corp.’s shares saw a change of -54.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.88% in past 5-day. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) showed a performance of 5.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.58 Million shares which calculate 2.03 days to cover the short interests.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 117 institutions for HEXO Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at HEXO for having 21.5 Million shares of worth $15.88 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 4.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 5.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.07 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 21578650 shares of worth $15.94 Million or 4.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.17 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $771.96 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.24% of company’s stock.