In recent trading session, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) saw 3,060,290 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.81 trading at $2.89 or 8.78% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.8 Billion. That current trading price of HALO’s stock is at a discount of -5.7% from its 52-week high price of $37.85 and is indicating a premium of 64.51% from its 52-week low price of $12.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.78%, in the last five days HALO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $37.85- price level, adding 4.89% to its value on the day. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 103.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.57% in past 5-day. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) showed a performance of 35.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.98 Million shares which calculate 11.98 days to cover the short interests.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -270% while that of industry is 13.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 291.7% in the current quarter and calculating 950% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $109.22 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $89.93 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $53.66 Million and $25.35 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 103.5% while estimating it to be 254.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 58%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 382 institutions for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at HALO for having 16.81 Million shares of worth $450.61 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 13.23 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $354.78 Million.

On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4324079 shares of worth $115.93 Million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.91 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $104.75 Million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.