In last trading session, Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) saw 3,494,197 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.5 trading at $0.07 or 15.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.66 Million. That closing price of AUMN’s stock is at a discount of -16% from its 52-week high price of $0.58 and is indicating a premium of 74% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.3%, in the last five days AUMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $0.5146 price level, adding 2.64% to its value on the day. Golden Minerals Company’s shares saw a change of 61.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.31% in past 5-day. Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) showed a performance of 18.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.55 Million shares which calculate 3.97 days to cover the short interests.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.2 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.94 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -38.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -157.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for Golden Minerals Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at AUMN for having 1.78 Million shares of worth $764.02 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 916.8 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $394.22 Thousand.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 799972 shares of worth $335.99 Thousand or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 648.42 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $278.82 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.