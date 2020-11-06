In last trading session, Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) saw 2,460,198 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.5 trading at $0.17 or 12.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $333.18 Million. That closing price of GAU’s stock is at a discount of -41.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 62.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.78%, in the last five days GAU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 0.66% to its value on the day. Galiano Gold Inc.’s shares saw a change of 57.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.11% in past 5-day. Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) showed a performance of 11.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 Million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Galiano Gold Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ruffer LLP is the top institutional holder at GAU for having 27.01 Million shares of worth $35.93 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., which was holding about 20.41 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.14 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9572375 shares of worth $18Million or 4.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 793.58 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.49 Million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.