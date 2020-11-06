In recent trading session, FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) saw 5,646,270 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.03 trading at $0.76 or 23.24% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $21.25 Million. That current trading price of FTSI’s stock is at a discount of -718.86% from its 52-week high price of $33 and is indicating a premium of 74.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 217.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FTS International, Inc. (FTSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$5.84 in the current quarter.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.24%, in the last five days FTSI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $5.69-3 price level, adding 31.46% to its value on the day. FTS International, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -81.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.54% in past 5-day. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) showed a performance of 20.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 157.42 Million shares which calculate 0.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 98.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +98.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 98.51% for stock’s current value.

FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FTS International, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -51.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1507.86% while that of industry is -40.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -124.6% in the current quarter and calculating -110% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -69.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.3 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $186Million and $142.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -85.3% while estimating it to be -77.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -110.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43 institutions for FTS International, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the top institutional holder at FTSI for having 2.08 Million shares of worth $14.36 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Q Global Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 90Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $620.99 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 56875 shares of worth $392.44 Thousand or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.8 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $226.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.