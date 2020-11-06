In recent trading session, Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw 1,795,175 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.56 trading at $1.37 or 4.38% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.83 Billion. That current trading price of FBC’s stock is at a discount of -20.73% from its 52-week high price of $39.31 and is indicating a premium of 48.53% from its 52-week low price of $16.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 455.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 591.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.17 in the current quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.38%, in the last five days FBC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $32.63- price level, adding 1.16% to its value on the day. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.88% in past 5-day. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) showed a performance of 3.2% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.33 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 13.64% for stock’s current value.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +13.5% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 158.67% while that of industry is -17.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 117% in the current quarter and calculating 123.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $180.75 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $170.85 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $152Million and $140.84 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.9% while estimating it to be 21.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2%

FBC Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 26 and February 01, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.64%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 270 institutions for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MP (Thrift) Global Advisers III, LLC is the top institutional holder at FBC for having 13.7 Million shares of worth $405.94 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 24.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.32 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.65 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2615436 shares of worth $77.5 Million or 4.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $56.45 Million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.